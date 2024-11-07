NEET PG counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow- Steps to follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow

NEET PG counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the choice-filling window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes (NEET PG) 2024 tomorrow, November 8. Candidates who applied for the counselling procedure and wish to fill in their choices in the application can do so from tomorrow onwards by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG 2024 counselling round 1 choice filling window will close on November 17. The choice locking facility will also take place on November 17 from 4 pm. The candidates will have the chance to lock their choices by 11.55 pm. Based on the candidate's applications, the seat allotment results will be announced. The seat allocation procedure will take place between November 18 and 19 and the results of round 1 counselling will announce on November 20.

What after seat allotment?

Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report to the concerned college between November 21 and 27.

Notably, the registration process began on September 20. According to the official notice, candidates are allowed to submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once, and those found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling would be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

NEET PG counselling 2024: Steps to fill choices

Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Login using credentials

Go to the choice filling tab

Fill out your choices and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Candidates should note that the round 2 verification of the tentative seat matrix will take place on December 4. The candidates will be able to make payment through the online mode from December 4 to 9. Candidates have been advised to check the official website for latest updates.