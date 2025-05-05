NEET PG 2025: SC issues notice to NMC, and NBE against two shift medical exam, hearing next week The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Union of India, the National Medical Commission, and the National Board of Examination regarding the United Doctors Front’s (UDF) plea challenging the NEET PG exam 2025, which is scheduled to take place in two separate shifts. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Union of India, the National Medical Commission, and the National Board of Examination regarding the United Doctors Front's (UDF) plea, which challenges the NEET PG exam 2025. This exam is scheduled to be held in two separate shifts. A bench led by Justice BR Gavai has scheduled the matter for a hearing next week. The plea requests that the NEET PG exam 2025 be conducted in a single shift to ensure transparency, consistency in difficulty levels, and equal standards of evaluation.

When is the exam to be held?

The NEET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 15th in two different shifts. A petition has been filed regarding this matter. In relation to this petition, the bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai has scheduled the hearing of the case for next week. In the petition, the UDF has demanded that the NEET PG exam 2025 be conducted in a single shift to ensure transparency, uniformity in difficulty levels, and the same standards of evaluation as the NEET UG exam, which is conducted in a single shift.