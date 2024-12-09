Monday, December 09, 2024
     
NEET PG 2024: MCC extends choice filling deadline, check new schedule

The deadline for NEET PG 2024 choice filling has been extended. Candidates who haven't submitted their forms yet can do so via the official website. Check details here.

Published : Dec 09, 2024 19:38 IST
MCC extends NEET PG 2024 choice filling deadline
MCC extends NEET PG 2024 choice filling deadline

NEET PG 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice-filling deadline for the NEET PG 2024 counselling. All those who have yet not submitted their forms can do so through the official website. 

According to the revised schedule, the MCC NEET PG 2024 round 2 registration deadline has been extended till December 10, 12 noon. NEET PG 2024 round 2 choice filling facility also has been extended till December 11, 8 am. Registered candidates can submit their forms at the official website mcc.nic.in. 

The committee will release the seat allotment list of MCC NEET PG 2024 on December 11 and 12. The results for the round 2 seat allotment will be out on December 12. The candidates can download the MCC NEET PG 2024 seat allotment list based on their merit rank, preferences submitted by the candidates during the choice filling, seat availability, and applicable reservation policies. 

NEET PG 2024: What's next?

After the seat allotment result, the candidates will be able to report at the allotted college between December 13 and 20. The verification of the joined candidate's data will be done on December 21 and 22. 

The registration procedure for MCC NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling will start on December 26, with fee payment and choice filling facilities open until January 1. The NEE  PG 2024 round 3 choice-filling process will start on December 27 and end on January 1. The seat allotment process will be done on January 2 and 3 and results for the same will be declared on January 4. The reporting deadline is January 13. 

NEET PG 2024 counselling: Documents required

  • NEET PG admit card 2024 
  • NEET PG 2024 result
  • Class 10 mark sheet 
  • Marksheets of MBBS 
  • MBBS degree Certificate 
  • Internship completion certificate Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI 
  • Valid photo ID proof (PAN card, Driving licence, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhar card) 
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable) 
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
