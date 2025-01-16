NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 3 schedule revised, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 counselling registration deadline extended

NEET PG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration deadline for the NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling schedule. All those who are eligible to participate in the round 3 counselling procedure and have not yet submitted their applications through the online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2024 counselling registration window will remain open till January 19. Earlier, this window was to close on January 15. As per the seat matrix, a total of 15,902 seats are virtually vacant for round-3 NEET PG 2024 counselling, of which, 8,313 vacant and 99 seats are newly added seats. Earlier, the NEET PG round 3 counselling result was to be announced on January 4, 2025, but it was postponed following the reduction of the cut-off percentile. According to the revised cut-off eligibility criteria, candidates who belong to general and EWS must have 15 percentile to participate in the remaining seat allotment rounds. For SC/ST, the cut-off has been reduced to 10.

Candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates can check the revised schedule below.

NEET PG 2024 counselling: Important dates

Event Revised dates Registration submission's last date January 19 Application submission's last date Not specified Choice filling deadline January 20 Choice Locking January 20 Seat allotment processing January 20-21 Result declaration date January 21 Reporting to allotted colleges January 22 to 29 Data Verification by Institutes January 30 to 31

NEET PG 2024 counselling: How to apply?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Navigate the link to the 'NEET PG 2024 counselling registration procedure'. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to login using your credentials. Once logged in, fill out the application form completely. Proceed to pay the application fee, and preview your application form. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2025 registration soon: Why does NTA mandate APAAR ID authentication for medical entrance exams?

NEET PG 2024 counselling: List of required documents