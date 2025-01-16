Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 3 schedule revised, check new date

NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 3 schedule revised, check new date

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling dates have been revised. All those who wish to appear in the third phase of counselling and have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the online mode before the last date of registration. Check new schedule, how to apply, and more details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 14:15 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 14:27 IST
NEET PG 2024 counselling registration deadline extended
Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 counselling registration deadline extended

NEET PG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration deadline for the NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling schedule. All those who are eligible to participate in the round 3 counselling procedure and have not yet submitted their applications through the online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. 

According to the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2024 counselling registration window will remain open till January 19. Earlier, this window was to close on January 15. As per the seat matrix, a total of 15,902 seats are virtually vacant for round-3 NEET PG 2024 counselling, of which, 8,313 vacant and 99 seats are newly added seats. Earlier, the NEET PG round 3 counselling result was to be announced on January 4, 2025, but it was postponed following the reduction of the cut-off percentile. According to the revised cut-off eligibility criteria, candidates who belong to general and EWS must have 15 percentile to participate in the remaining seat allotment rounds. For SC/ST, the cut-off has been reduced to 10.

Candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates can check the revised schedule below. 

NEET PG 2024 counselling: Important dates

Event Revised dates
Registration submission's last date January 19
Application submission's last date Not specified
Choice filling deadline January 20
Choice Locking  January 20
Seat allotment processing January 20-21
Result declaration date January 21
Reporting to allotted colleges January 22 to 29
Data Verification by Institutes January 30 to 31

NEET PG 2024 counselling: How to apply?

  1. Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
  2. Navigate the link to the 'NEET PG 2024 counselling registration procedure'.
  3. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to login using your credentials.
  4. Once logged in, fill out the application form completely.
  5. Proceed to pay the application fee, and preview your application form.
  6. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2025 registration soon: Why does NTA mandate APAAR ID authentication for medical entrance exams?

NEET PG 2024 counselling: List of required documents

  •  Allotment Letter issued by MCC
  •  Admit Card issued by NBE.
  •  Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
  •  Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations.
  •  MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement