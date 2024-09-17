NEET MDS 2024: Qualifying percentile slashed by 21.692, Check new cut-off marks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET MDS 2024 cut off marks reduced

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has today revised the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024. As per the notice released on September 17, the qualifying percentile has dropped by 21.692 for each category.

NEET MDS 2024 new cut-off marks

For the General category and Economically Weaker Section, the revised NEET MDS 2024 cut-off is 28.308. For SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC), the revised cut-off is 18.308 and for the UR-PWD category, it is 23.308. This reduction in cutoff is aimed at filling the vacant seats for MDS counselling in 2024.

What was said in the notice?

The official notice reads, 'Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS 2024 by 21.96 percentile for each category including general, SC/ST/OBC and UR PWD in pursuance of DCI's MDS Regulations, 2017 and 2nd provisio in clause 7 (1) of DCI's Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st amendment) regulations, 2018.'

'NBE, is, therefore, directed to bring out revised results in accordance with the above lowered qualifying percentiles and MCC is requested to take appropriate action on priority basis,' it added.

The NEET MDS exam was conducted on March 18, 2024, and the results were declared on April 3, 2024. The candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC for more relevant information on the cutoff scores and previous year's data.