NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be released today at neet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be released today

NEET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is very likely to release the NEET admit cards on Monday (11th July 2022). Aspirants who have been waiting for the release of NEET Admit Card 2022 should keep a watch on the official website of the NTA neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 18, 2022.

Students should note that NEET Admit Card 2022 will not be sent to anyone via post and the same needs to be downloaded through the official website. It is mandatory to carry your NEET admit card to your exam centre, failing which, the authorities will deny you entry to the exam hall.

Please note that the release of NEET Admit Card 2022 has not been confirmed officially and it has only been revealed by the sources, that the NEET admit cards are likely to be released today.

For the convenience of students, the steps to download NEET Admit Card 2022 are given below.

How to download NEET Admit Card 2022

1. Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, scroll down to the latest notification section

3. Click on the link that reads 'NEET UG Admit Card 2022'

4. Login to the portal by entering your details

5. Your NEET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

Latest Education News