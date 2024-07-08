NCET admit card 2024: NTA releases National Common Entrance Test hall tickets at ncet.samarth.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : NTA NCET admit card 2024

NCET admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Registered candidates can now download their call letters using their application number, password on the login page. NCET admit card 2024 is available on ncet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the National Common Entrance Test 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2024-25. The exam city slips for the same were released on July 4.

How to download NCET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NCET 2024 admit card' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide application number, password, captcha, and click on 'login'

NCET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save NCET 2024 admit card for future reference

NCET 2024 admit card download link

NCET 2024 Exam Pattern

This exam is being conducted in 13 mediums including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. There will be a total of 181 questions out of which 160 are to be attempted covering Languages, Domain Specific Subjects, and General Test streams. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.

Syllabus:

Language - Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary.

General Test-General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat), Logical and Analytical Reasoning

Teaching Aptitude: Topics related to the teaching of science, Arts, Mathematics, Performing Arts, Languages, etc.