NBEMS to hold NEET MDS 2025 tomorrow: Exam pattern, marking scheme, guidelines, dresscode, more NEET MDS 2025 exam will take place tomorrow, April 19. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam pattern, marking scheme, guidelines, dress code, and other important details related to the exam here.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 tomorrow, on April 19, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. Candidates have been advised to keep a copy of the NEET MDS 2025 admit card with them to avoid any hassle on the exam day.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

NEET MDS 2025 exam will be conducted in a single day and a single session as a computer-based exam. The written exam will have 240 multiple-choice questions, with each question having four options in English. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the four response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hours. For every correct answer, there will be four marks. For an incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. There will be no negative marking for unattempted questions.

During the examination, candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review, which means that the candidate has been given an option to go through these questions again before the examination time ends. Candidates may note that such questions, which are marked for review, shall be evaluated as per the marking scheme.

NEET MDS 2025 exam day guidelines

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of the exam venue as per the time indicated in their admit cards. The exact entry point to the exam centre and the main gate of the venue might be at a distance. To avoid unforeseen delay in reaching the exam centre entry point (Reporting Counter), candidates are advised to reach well in time and familiarise themselves with the exact point of entry to the test centre in the premises of the venue well in advance.

The reporting counter will close 30 minutes before the test start time. Any delay in arrival at the exam centre shall lead to denial of entry, even if the candidate might have arrived at the premises of the venue.

Candidates are advised to visit the exam centres one day prior to the exam to avoid any hassle on the exam day.

Friends or relatives accompanying the candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination centre premises under any circumstances.

The candidate will flash the admit card and ID proof for verification to the exam functionary standing across the table with a barcode/QR code reader.

Candidates without original hard copy valid ID proof shall not be allowed to enter the examination premises.

Things not allowed inside the exam centre

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives,

Eraser, etc.

Any electronic device like a Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, a Microphone, a Pager, a wrist watch/Health Band, a Calculator, an Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.

All ornaments like bracelets, rings, earrings, nose-pin, chain/necklace, pendants, necklace with pendants, badge, brooch etc. Items carried due to religious beliefs, if any, shall only be permitted after thorough examination.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap etc.

Any eatable item opened or packed, soft drinks, water bottle etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, for hiding communication devices like wireless/Bluetooth devices, spy camera etc.

Frisking (Hand Held Metal Detector and body pat) will be done at entry to test centre (secure zone) premises.

List of documents required at the time entry