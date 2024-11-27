Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
NBEMS 2025 annual exam calendar released, NEET MDS to be conducted on January 31 - check complete schedule

NBEMS 2025 annual exam calendar has been released. Candidates preparing for the medical exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 17:09 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 17:14 IST
NBEMS 2025 annual exam calendar released

NBEMS 2025 annual exam calendar: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released an annual exam calendar for various exams including NEET MDS, NEET SS and other crucial exams. Candidates preparing to appear in the medical admission tests can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

According to the calendar, NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2025, while NEET SS 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on March 29 and 30. Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table provided below.

Exams Date
NEET MDS 2025 January 31, 2025 
NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination (Dec 2024)  February/March 2025
DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations (Oct 2024) January/February 2025 
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations January 17, 18, and 19, 2025 
Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses (2023 session) January 12, 2025 
FDST 2024 for BDS Graduates January 12, 2025 
Fellowship Entrance Test 2024  February 16, 2025 
FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates February 9, 2025 
FNB Exit Examination 2024 March/April 2025
DNB-Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 February 23, 2025
NEET SS 2024 March 29 and 30, 2025 
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations March/April/May 2025

Candidates should note that the above schedule is tentative. The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of the above examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest information related to the exam schedule.

