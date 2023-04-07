MHT CET 2023 Registration last date today; Details on syllabus, exam pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 registration last date today

MHT CET 2023 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the application process for the Common Enterance Test (MHT CET) today, April 7. Candidates can register for the MHT CET 2023 with a regular fee through the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The General category candidates from Maharashtra state, outside Maharashtra state (OMS), Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidates will have to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee, while the candidates belonging to backward class categories, EWS and Persons with Disability candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

If a candidates is opting both the group i.e. PCB and PCM then for general category, he/she will have to pay Rs1,600 and for reserve category candidate from the state of Maharashtra he/she will have to pay Rs1,200 as the MHT CET 2023 examination fee.

MHT CET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics or Biology and have obtained at least 45 precent marks (40 percent in case of reserved category candidates) are eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2023. For more details related to MHT CET eligibility criteria candidate are suggested to thoroughly read the information brochure.

MHT CET 2023 Syllabus

The MHT CET 2023 include all the topics from Class 12 syllabus, while the chapters considered from Class 11 syllabus is provided below.

Physics - Motion in a plane, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, thermal properties of matter, Sound, Optics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors.

Chemistry - Some basic concepts of Chemistry, Structure of atom, Chemical Bonding, Redox reactions, Elements of group 1 and 2, States of Matter (Gaseous and Liquids), Adsorption and Colloids (Surface Chemistry), Hydrocarbons, Basic principles of organic chemistry.

Mathematics - Trigonometric II, Straight Line, Circle, Measures of Dispersion, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Limits, Continuity.

Biology - Biomolecules, Respiration and Energy Transfer, Human Nutrition, Excretion and Osmoregulation.

MHT CET 2023 Exam Pattern

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will conduct the entrance exam online as computer based test (CBT) at various centres across the state Maharashtra as well as outside Maharashtra states for PCM and PCB groups separately.