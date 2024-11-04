Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 released

Manabadi AP TET Result 2024: The Department of School Education, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared the APTET July 2024 exam results. Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The announcement of the results of the Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 was made by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday. According to the government data, a total of 368661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 187256 or 50.79 per cent candidates have passed. The link to the results now have been activated on the official website.

According to the results, a total of 160,017 candidates appeared for the Paper 1A (SGT Telugu and Minor Media) exam. Out of these, 104,785 candidates passed, resulting in a passing percentage of 65.48%. Candidates can download their scorecards by following the instructions given below.

How to download AP TET Result 2024?

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Navigate the link to the 'AP TET Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your candidate's ID, date of birth and submit

AP TET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save AP TET Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 result

The July session of the Teacher Eligibility Test in Andhra Pradesh took place from October 3 to October 21. The exams were held in two shifts each day, with the morning session running from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

AP TET Result 2024: Paper-wise pass percentage

Paper 1B (SGT Special Schools)

Total number of candidates: 2,173

Number of pass candidates: 763

Pass percentage: 35.3 per cent

Paper 2A (Language teachers)

Total number of candidates: 5,5781

Number of pass candidates: 22,080

Pass Percentage: 39.58 per cent

2A for Mathematics and Science teachers

Total number of candidates: 88,290

Number of pass candidates: 33,525

Pass Percentage: 37.97 per cent

Paper 2A results for Social Studies

Total number of candidates: 60,442

Number of pass candidates: 24,472

Pass Percentage: 40.49 per cent

Paper 2B result

Total number of candidates: 1,958

Number of pass candidates: 1,627

Pass Percentage: 83.09 per cent

DSC recruitment notification soon

While announcing the results, the Education Minister said that as promised, the government will soon release the mega DSC recruitment notification. The official website for AP DSC Recruitment 2024 has been launched. Once the recruitment notification out, the candidates will be able to register themselves through the official website.