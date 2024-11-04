Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 released, direct link here

Manabadi AP TET Result 2024: The Department of School Education, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared the APTET July 2024 exam results. Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
The announcement of the results of the Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 was made by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday. According to the government data, a total of 368661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 187256 or 50.79 per cent candidates have passed. The link to the results now have been activated on the official website.
According to the results, a total of 160,017 candidates appeared for the Paper 1A (SGT Telugu and Minor Media) exam. Out of these, 104,785 candidates passed, resulting in a passing percentage of 65.48%. Candidates can download their scorecards by following the instructions given below.
How to download AP TET Result 2024?
- Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
- Navigate the link to the 'AP TET Result 2024'
- It will redirect you to the login page
- Enter your candidate's ID, date of birth and submit
- AP TET Result 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download and save AP TET Result 2024 for future reference
Direct link to download Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 result
The July session of the Teacher Eligibility Test in Andhra Pradesh took place from October 3 to October 21. The exams were held in two shifts each day, with the morning session running from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.
AP TET Result 2024: Paper-wise pass percentage
Paper 1B (SGT Special Schools)
- Total number of candidates: 2,173
- Number of pass candidates: 763
- Pass percentage: 35.3 per cent
Paper 2A (Language teachers)
- Total number of candidates: 5,5781
- Number of pass candidates: 22,080
- Pass Percentage: 39.58 per cent
2A for Mathematics and Science teachers
- Total number of candidates: 88,290
- Number of pass candidates: 33,525
- Pass Percentage: 37.97 per cent
Paper 2A results for Social Studies
- Total number of candidates: 60,442
- Number of pass candidates: 24,472
- Pass Percentage: 40.49 per cent
Paper 2B result
- Total number of candidates: 1,958
- Number of pass candidates: 1,627
- Pass Percentage: 83.09 per cent
DSC recruitment notification soon
While announcing the results, the Education Minister said that as promised, the government will soon release the mega DSC recruitment notification. The official website for AP DSC Recruitment 2024 has been launched. Once the recruitment notification out, the candidates will be able to register themselves through the official website.