Maha TET admit card 2024 likely to release today, latest updates here

Maha TET admit card 2024: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is all set to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2024 on November 10. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released today, October 29. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the call letters will be able to download it from the official website, mahatet.in, once released.

Maha TET admit card 2024 will contain the exam date, time, roll number, date of birth and other important instructions. Once it is out, the students can download their admit cards by following the simple steps given below.

How to download Maha TET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of MAHA TET, mahatet.in

Navigate the link to the 'Maha TET admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, password

Maha TET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Maha TET admit card 2024 for future reference

Maha TET 2024: Exam Pattern

The Maha TET 2024 exam will have to papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers will be conducted on the same day in different timelines. The first paper will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 p and the second from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode wherein candidates need to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. There will be 150 questions in the exam carrying one mark each. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The question paper will be set in nine languages including Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada, and Hindi.

Maha TET 2024: Exam details on admit card

The admit card will contain the following details related to the exam centre.