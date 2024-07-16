MAH MCA CET 2024 counseling registration deadline extended; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH MCA CET 2024 counseling registration last date extended

MAH MCA CET 2024 counseling registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended Maharashtra MCA Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2024 registration last date. All those who have not yet submitted their MAH MCA CET 2024 couselling registration forms can do so on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of MAH MCA CET 2024 counselling registration form is July 21. Earlier, it was till July 6. The document verification and application form confirmation will be done on July 22. The provisional merit list will be out on July 24 and the final merit list will be out on July 29, which will be used for the allotment of the seats.

There will be three rounds of counseling and a seat allotment process. The schedule for these rounds can be checked on the official website. Candidates must submit any grievances or corrections regarding the provisional merit list through the login portal before 5 pm on July 27. Candidates should ensure that the application form is properly filled out as incomplete forms will not be considered. The decision on whether grievances are accepted or rejected, along with the latest receipt and acknowledgement, will be available in the candidate's login. Candidates who have opted for physical scrutiny are required to visit the facilitation center to address their grievances.

