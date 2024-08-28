MAH CET 2024 Result: Second entrance test scorecards to release today for BMS, BBM, BCA and BBA courses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH CET 2024 Second entrance test results today, August 28

MAH CET 2024 Result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET Cell) is all set to announce the second entrance test results today for BMS, BBM, BCA and BBA courses. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam authority conducted the second entrance test on August 4. For which, a total of 49,225 candidates registered for this examination. The first entrance exam for admission to these courses was conducted on May 29. More than, 55,000 students took the test. However, many complained that they had missed the exam due to a lack of awareness about the changes. After that, the CET Cell conducted one more CET for admission to these courses on August 4 in three total sessions across Maharashtra and other states of India.

Final Answer Keys available

The exam authority has already released the provisional answer keys for the said exams. The candidates were invited to raise grievances against them. The provisional answer keys were released on August 9 and final answer keys were released on August 14 and the other one was released on August 19. The results will be based on the final answer keys. Candidates can evaluate their marks by checking the final answer keys. Once the MAH CET results are out, the candidates will be able to check their scorecards using registration number, and other details on the login page.

How to download MAH CET 2024 Result?