KEAM 2025 registration begins at cee.kerala.gov.in - check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more KEAM 2025 registration process has been started. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2025 registration: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has started the registration procedure for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam for admission to various professional degree courses. Candidates with the requisite qualifications and experience can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. The last date for submitting the application forms including the fee is March 10. However, the last date for submitting documents is March 15.

According to the calendar, KEAM 2025 exam will be conducted between April 22 and 30. The admit cards for the same will be released on April 10. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary or equivalent examination will be permitted to take the Entrance Examinations provisionally. The candidates should have appeared for the qualifying examination before taking the Entrance Examination. Such candidates should prove their academic eligibility on the date of admission.

Age Limit - Applicants should have completed 17 years of age as on the 31st December 2025. No relaxation in the minimum age will be allowed. There is no upper age limit for Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS and BUMS Courses. For MBBS and BDS courses, the upper age limit will be as per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG)-2025.

How to apply?

There are 6 steps in online application submission. Candidate should complete all the steps for applying online before last date specified.

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate the link to the 'KEAM 2025 registration'.

Step 3: It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself.

Step 4: On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Upload Images and Certificates.

Step 6: Print Acknowledgement.

Application Fee

Courses General SC ST Engineering only / B.Pharm only 875 375 Nil Engineering and B.Pharm 1125 500 Nil Architecture only/Medical & Allied

only/both 625 250 Nil Engineering/ B.Pharm/Architecture/Medical & Allied/both 1125 500 Nil Engineering and B.Pharm/Architecture only/Medical & Allied

only/both 1300 525 Nil

Documents Required

Proof for Nativity

SSLC or equivalent certificate

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate for State Government Education purpose

Final year Plus-two students who studied Sanskrit as a second language, for Ayurveda rank list preparation

Final year VHSE (Livestock Management), HSE (Dairy Farmer

Entrepreneur course), HSE (Small Poultry Farmer course) and Final

year VHSE (Agri.) course/ HSE (as per NSQF Agri. stream) students.

The candidates who have already passed the above Plus-two/VHSE

course must upload the mark list of the qualifying examination.

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate for State Government Education purpose

Community Certificate from the Tahsildar

Certificates as proof in support of any claim for special reservation.

Inter-Caste marriage certificate

Mark lists of all parts of the BSc. Degree Examination and Higher Secondary or equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Documents of Minority reservation

EWS Certificate

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which are the Courses allotted by CEE in KEAM?

CEE is conducting allotment to the following courses in KEAM: Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Pharmacy, Co-operation & Banking, B.Tech BioTechnology, Climate Change & Environmental Science.

Q. How long does it take to get One Time Password (OTP) during KEAM registration?

Normally, OTP will be received instantly to your mobile number registered with KEAM. Candidate is required to wait maximum 10 minutes to get OTP.

Q. How can I pay the Application Fee?

Application fee can be by Online Payment in which Debit card, Credit card or internet banking can be used.

Q. During the time of filling up of application, it shows ‘Session Time Out’ and the filled information has been lost. How to avoid this?

The specified period of time when the user doesn't work with the application is called session timeout. The applicant has to login again to proceed further.

Q. How shall I get the Admit Card for the Entrance Examination?

CEE conducts the Entrance examination for Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Engineering/Pharmacy aspirants can download the Admit Card from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in., the date of which will be announced the website. No admit card will be issued for Medical and Architecture courses.