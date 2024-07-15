Karnataka PGCET 2024 revised datesheet released for MBA, MCA exam; schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka PGCET 2024 revised datesheet out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised datesheet for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2024). All those who have registered themselves for the said exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karanataka PGCET 2024 Revised Schedule

As per the official announcement, the exams for MBA, and MCA have been postponed, and will now be conducted on August 4. Candidates will be able to download Karnataka PGCET 2024 admit cards from the official website on July 27. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted between July 5 and 10 which was later postponed due to a clash with the final semester university exam at some colleges.

The official notice reads, 'PGCET 2024 will be conducted on 04-08-2024 for MBA and MCA courses as per the following revised timetable. Candidates, who have registered, applied and paid the fees for PGCET-2024, have to download the Admission Tickets from KEA Website on or after 27-07-2024 and appear for the exam'.

As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (From 10.30 am to 12.30 pm) and Afternoon (From 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm) on August 4. The exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks. Candidates should review the exam scheme, pattern, and previous year's question papers before taking the exam.

When will exam dates for ME and MTech courses be revealed?

The exam authority has not yet revealed the revised exam dates for ME and MTech courses. As per the official announcement, the dates for the above-mentioned courses will be announced soon. Those who have qualified for GATE 2024 can directly register for MTech admission without appearing for the KEA PGCET 2024 exam.

The entrance exam will be conducted to check the candidate's proficiency in general knowledge, analytical ability, and logical reasoning, computer awareness, quantitative analysis, and English language.