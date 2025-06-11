JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock seat allocation-2 list to be out today, how to download JoSAA will release the mock seat allocation 2 list today, June 11. All those who submitted their choices by June 10, can check the seat allocation list on the official website - josaa.nic.in.Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the second seat allotment list for admission to BTech and BArch programmes based on the choices filled by the candidates on June 10, 2025. Candidates who have completed their choice filling for the admission process can check their allotment status at 12:30 pm by visiting the official website - josaa.nic.in. To download the seat allotment list, candidates are required to use their JEE Main application number and password. Following the seat allotment list, the choice filling and registration process will continue until June 12, after which the system will automatically lock the filled choices. Candidates wishing to modify their preferences or choices may do so before the deadline. After this closure, Josaa will conduct data reconciliation, verification, and validation on June 13, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check mock seat allocation 2 list?

Candidates can download mock seat allocatio 2 list by following the simple steps below.

Visit the official website of JoSAA, josaa.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads, '' View Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 10, 2025''. It will redirect you to a window where you need to enter your application number, password, pin, captcha and click on 'login'. The JoSAA Counselling 2025 mock seat allocation list will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be published on June 14 at 10:00 a.m. Along with the results, the council will commence the online reporting process on June 14. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the necessary steps, including fee payment, document upload, and responding to any queries from the authorities. The deadline for completing this online reporting for round 1 is June 18. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.