JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Last date to apply extended again, check new date, direct link

JNVST Class 6 admission 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date of online registration again for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025. As per the latest announcement, the last date has been extended to October 7, 2024. Interested and eligible students can submit application forms at the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in before the closure of the application form.

In order to apply for the JNVST entrance exam, the students are required to use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to submit their application forms timely.

JNVST 2025 class 6 admission: How to register?

Visit the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, or navodaya.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'JNVST 2025 class 6 registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to the online application

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Keep the following scanned copies ready before start filling the application in JPG Format Only.

Candidate's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Parent's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Candidate's photograph. (Size of image should be between 10-100 kb.)

Certificate signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster. (Size of image should be between 50-300 kb.)

Residence Certificate of the parent Issued by competent Government Authority if candidate does not possess Aadhaar Number

Direct link to apply

Exam Date

The JNVST 2025 will be conducted in two phases, on January 18 and April 12, 2025. The January 18 exam will cover most states and union territories, while the April 12 exam is designated for certain areas, including regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal. The entrance exam will feature 80 questions, with a total of 100 marks.