JEECUP 2024 counselling: Round 3 choice filling window opens - how to apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has started the registration for the third round choice filling process. All those who have qualified for the entrance exam will be able to fill in choices for JEECUP round 3 counselling 2024 through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

In order to download JEECUP 2024 round 3 seat allotment result, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves on the official portal.

How to register?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the 'round 3 choices filling for JEECUP counselling 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your application number, password, and security pin, and click on 'sign in'

Select and lock your preferences of colleges and courses

Following each round of counselling, the candidates will have an opportunity to modify their choices and add new ones

How many procedures are in JEECUP 2024 counselling?

JEECUP 2024 counselling procedure involves various stages including registration, choice filling, fee payment, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college for document verification. According to the schedule, candidates can fill out their choices for JEECUP Round 3 counselling till August 4. The seat allotment results will be out on August 5. Shortlisted candidates will have to pay a seat acceptance fee from August 6 to 8 to confirm their seats.

JEECUP 2024 Participating Colleges