JEECUP 2024 counselling: Round 3 choice filling window opens - how to apply

JEECUP 2024 counselling round 3 choice filling window has been started. All those who have qualified for the entrance exam can submit their application forms at the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 16:49 IST
JEECUP counselling: Round 3 choice filling window open
Image Source : FILE JEECUP counselling: Round 3 choice filling window opens

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has started the registration for the third round choice filling process. All those who have qualified for the entrance exam will be able to fill in choices for JEECUP round 3 counselling 2024 through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

In order to download  JEECUP 2024 round 3 seat allotment result, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves on the official portal.

How to register?

  • Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on the 'round 3 choices filling for JEECUP counselling 2024'
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your application number, password, and security pin, and click on 'sign in'
  •  Select and lock your preferences of colleges and courses
  • Following each round of counselling, the candidates will have an opportunity to modify their choices and add new ones

How many procedures are in JEECUP 2024 counselling?

JEECUP 2024 counselling procedure involves various stages including registration, choice filling, fee payment, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college for document verification. According to the schedule, candidates can fill out their choices for JEECUP Round 3 counselling till August 4. The seat allotment results will be out on August 5. Shortlisted candidates will have to pay a seat acceptance fee from August 6 to 8 to confirm their seats.   

Direct link to register

JEECUP 2024 Participating Colleges

  • Shri Ramdevi Ramdayal Tripathi Girls Polytechnic, Kanpur
  • Maharana Pratap Polytechnic, Gorakhpur
  • Town Polytechnic, Ballia
  • Chandauli Polytechnic, Chandauli
  • Handia Polytechnic, Handia
  • Government Polytechnic, Janpath Muzaffar Nagar
  • Government Polytechnic, Kautana
  • Government Girls Polytechnic, Ariana
  • Government Polytechnic, Ghaziabad
  • KM Mayawati Government Girls Polytechnic, Badalpur
  • Seth Gangasagar Jatia Polytechnic, Khurja
  • Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur
  • Savitribhai Phule Government Girls Polytechnic, Saharanpur
  • Government Polytechnic, Moradabad
  • Government Girls Polytechnic, Moradabad
  • Government Polytechnic, Bijnore
  • Government Polytechnic, Rampur
  • Government Polytechnic, Mainpuri
  • Government Polytechnic, Soron
  • Government Girls Polytechnic, Shamli
  • Government Leather Institute, Agra
  • Government Polytechnic, Firozabad
  • CH Mukhtar Singh Government Girls Polytechnic, Meerut
  • Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology
