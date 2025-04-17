JEE main 2025 results, final answer keys expected today, when and where to download JEE main 2025 results, final answer keys are expected to be released today, April 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main Result 2025 for session 2 and the final answer keys. According to media reports, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 result and answer keys are expected to be announced today, April 17. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the results or answer keys. Once available, candidates will be able to download them using their registration number, roll number, and other details via the login.

NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 at various exam centres. Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks or the category-wise JEE Main 2025 cutoff percentile will be eligible for admission to B.E. and B.Tech. programmes. The testing agency released the provisional answer keys on April 11, with the objection deadline on April 13.

How to download JEE Main 2025 results?

1. Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the link for 'JEE Main 2025 results. '

3. You will be redirected to the login page, where you need to enter your application number and password, then click on the 'submit' button.

4. The JEE Main 2025 results will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the JEE Main 2025 results for future reference.

Details on scorecards

Information included in the results:- Name of candidate- Date of birth- Application number- Exam date- Parents' names- Subjects- Marks obtained- JEE Marks percentile- JEE Main cutoff

Marking Scheme

The JEE Main 2025 marking scheme is as follows:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / marked for review: No mark (0)

Alternative websites to check scorecards

Candidates can check their scorecards at the following websites, once released.

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

examinationservices.nic.in

https://www.indiatvnews.com/education