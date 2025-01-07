JEE Main 2025 exam city slip soon, here's exam date, how to download, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 exam city slip soon

JEE Main 2025 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025 city intimation slip. Once out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the exams for B.Tech. paper is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, while the exam for B.Arch. will be conducted on January 30. The candidates should note that the admit cards will be released three days before the exam. It is expected that it will release the admit cards on January 19. To download the JEE main 2025 admit card, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth and other details. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to access it through the official website.

JEE Mains 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Mains 2025 exam city slip

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your required credentials

JEE Mains 2025 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download JEE Mains 2025 exam city slip and save it for future reference