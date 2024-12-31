JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip to be released soon, check exam date, pattern, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip to be released soon

JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the exam for the JEE Main 2025 January session. Candidates who registered themselves for the JEE Main 2025 exam can download their city intimation slips and admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once out.

According to the official schedule, The first session of JEE Main 2025 will be conducted from January 22 to 31. Admit cards will be released three days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for future reference.

JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip: how to download?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your application number, date of birth, and click on 'login'

JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip for future reference

JEE Main 2025 exam details

JEE Main 2025 exam will take place in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2025 exam pattern

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. JEE Main 2025 for Paper 1 (B. E/ B. Tech.) Or Paper 2A (B. Arch.) Or Paper 2B (B. Planning) will be conducted for 3 hours. B. Arch & B. Planning (Both) will conducted between 03 Hours 30 Minutes.

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will also be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech. will be of 300 marks, which will have 75 questions. In Paper 2A (B. Arch), there will be 77 questions of 400 marks. Candidates preparing for the exam are advised to go through the official bulletin and gear up for the exam accordingly. For more details, stay tuned to the official website.