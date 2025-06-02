JEE Advanced 2025 topper list out, Rajit Gupta secures AIR 1 with 332 marks: Check complete list of toppers IIT Kanpur has released the topper list for JEE Advanced 2025. This year, Rajit Gupta achieved AIR 1 by scoring 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi is the leading female candidate with AIR 16. Scroll down to know about all the toppers.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the results and the topper list for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download their results, along with the final answer keys, by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the examinations were conducted on 18 May in a computer-based test format. According to the results, Rajit Gupta from IIT Delhi has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by obtaining 322 marks out of a total of 360 marks. Male candidates have secured the top 15 rank in the JEE Advanced 2025. In the female toppers list, Devdutta Majhi topped the female category by achieving the 16th rank. Ved Lahoti was the JEE Advanced topper in the previous session, where the AIR rank holder secured 332 marks out of 360 marks.

According to reports from IIT Kanpur, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2025, which was conducted on 18 May 2025. Of these, 54,378 candidates have qualified for the exam. Among the candidates who passed, 9,404 are female. Comparing the performance of all IITs, IIT Hyderabad has recorded the highest number of successful candidates across all seven zones, followed by IIT Delhi, with 11,370 candidates eligible for BTech admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Male topper list with their marks

CRL 2025 Name Rank Institute 1 Rajit Gupta 322 IIT Delhi 2 Saksham Jindal 322 IIT Delhi 3 Majid Mujahid Husain 330 IIT Bombay 4 Parth Mandar Vartak 327 IIT Bombay 5 Ujjwal Kesari 324 IIT DELHI 6 Akshat Kumar Chaurasia 321 IIT Kanpur 7 Sahil Mukesh Deo 321 IIT Bombay 8 Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya 319 IIT Delhi 9 Arnav Singh 319 IIT Hyderabad 10 Vadlamudi Lokesh 317 IIT Hyderabad

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Female Topper list with their marks

Topper Name Rank Institute Devdutta Majhi 16 IIT Kharagpur Piusa Das 29 IIT Roorkee Larissa 59 IIT Delhi Korikana Rasagnya 78 IIT Hyderabad Alice Patel 155 IIT Bombay Saumya Shreyasee 581 IIT Guwahati

What's next?

Those who have passed the exam are now eligible to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2025 counselling process to secure admissions in institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs). The registration procedure and choice-filling process for academic programs under JoSAA will start on June 3, 2025.