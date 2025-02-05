JEE Advanced 2025 FAQs: IIT Kanpur answers frequently asked questions related to exam | check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced 2025 FAQs

JEE Advanced 2025 FAQs: Recently, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has uploaded a PDF of Frequently-Asked-Questions on the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates can download the JEE advanced 2025 FAQ PDF from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the notice, the JEE advanced 2025 registration will begin on April 23 and conclude on May 2. However, the last date for remitting the application fee is May 5. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025 FAQs include all the queries related to the exam commonly raised by the candidates, such as details on the allowable attempts for the JEE Advanced, eligibility criteria, accommodations for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the admission process for IITs, exam structure, registration procedures, regulations about the JEE Advanced, and the JoSAA counselling process. Candidates should note that the information provided on the official website is specifically applicable to JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Advanced 2025 can refer to the official website for latest information.

JEE advanced 2025: Fee increased for outside exam centres

This year, the exam authority has increased the JEE Advanced application fee for exam centres outside India. Those who will select Abu Dhabi or Kathmandu as their exam centres will have to pay USD 150, while those from non-SAARC countries will be charged USD 250—an increase of USD 50 compared to last year. However, the application fee for exam centres within India remains unchanged.

JEE Advanced 2025: Eligibility Criteria changed

According to the official notification, the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 have been changed. From this year, the candidates can appear twice for the exam and those who appeared in 2023 are not eligible. However, Following a Supreme Court ruling on January 10, candidates who appeared in 2023 and dropped out of their course between November 5 and 18, 2024, are now eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Date

This year, the exam authority will conduct the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on May 18. The first paper (paper 1) will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to noon and the second paper (paper 2) will be held between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear in the exam.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. I appeared for class 12 exam for the first time in 2024. Am I eligible to appear for JEE advanced 2025?

Yes. You are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025.

Q. I appeared for the class 12 exam for the first time in 2023 and my class 12 board exam was declared results before June 28, 2023. I appeared for both JEE Advanced 2023 and JEE Advanced 2025. Am I eligible for JEE Advanced 2025?

You are NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2025 unless you are eligible to appear as per the conditions mentioned in Annexure VI of the JEE (Advanced) 2025 Information Brochure.

Q. I have declared my category wrongly during JEE main 2025 registration. Can i correct it during JEE advanced 2025 registration?

No. Category declared during JEE main 2025 registration can not be changed during JEE (advanced) 2025 registration.