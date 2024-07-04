JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling 2024: Registration for round 1 begins, link here

Follow us on Image Source : JAC JAC Chandigarh 2024 counselling registration

JAC Chandigarh BTech Counselling 2024: The Joint Admission Committee Chandigarh has started the registration process for the round 1 counselling process. All those who wish to participate in the counselling round can do so through the official website, admissions.nic.in.

As per the notifications, candidates can submit their applications by July 6. JAC mock counselling result is scheduled for July 7. The facility to lock the choices will remain available between July 8 and 9. The result for round 1 seat allotment will be out on July 10. To download the JAC Chandigarh round 1 seat allotment result 2024, the candidates can use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details.

Class 12th and JEE Mains Scores Required for counselling

The selection procedure involves class 12 marks and JEE Main scores for admission to B.E., B.Arch, Integrated BE (Chemical), and MBA courses at various Chandigarh institutes. Interested candidates will have to apply online for the counselling procedure which includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allocation, and physical reporting to the assigned college. Candidates can check the list of the participating institutes below.

