IP University Admission 2024: Online application process to commence from February 1, check all details

IP University Admission 2024: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU or IP University) is all set to start the release of the application forms for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs under academic session 2024-25. According to an official release, the university will start the online application process on February 1, which will continue till March 31. The application process for new courses will start on February 7.

The university will separately allot the admission brochures for the UG, PG, and PhD programs for the upcoming academic session 2024-25.

GGSIPU to set up a centre for distance and online learning

The Vice-Chancellor, Mahesh Verma, has officially announced the commencement of the application process at IP University. In a recent report by Indian Express, he highlighted several significant developments, including the establishment of a Centre for Distance and Online Learning to expand the scope of education. Notably, the university has opened its doors to international students for PhD admissions this year. Application fees for courses remain unchanged at Rs. 1,500, consistent with the previous year. The university is also planning for separate quotas for girls and sports, he said.

New courses to be launched

This year, the university is also planning to launch new courses in the campus schools which await approval of the concerned statutory bodies. Counselling for management courses will be done on CAT and CMAT scores, while the law program will require CLAT qualification. The counselling for these programs will be conducted in April.

Common Entrance Test in April

This year, all common entrance tests will be conducted from April 27 to 12. Counselling for admission to various courses will be done between June and July. The new academic session will start from August 1.

Third campus will be in Narela

The University is planning to come up with its third campus, which will be located in Narela. The university is considering setting up schools of medical sciences, agronomy, film-making, human resource development, and social responsibilities. This year, a total of 1,100 seats will increase with the launch of new courses.