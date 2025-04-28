IIT Mandi MBA Admission 2025: Registration begins, check dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more IIT Mandi has invited application forms for its newly launched Integrated MBA Program. Candidates who are seeking admission to MBA programmes through JEE scores can check this notification before submitting their application form. Check details here.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi has started the registration procedure for its five-year Integrated MBA (BBA Analytics (Honors) and MBA DS&AI) program for the academic year 2025-26. Interested and eligible students can submit their application forms for this programme through the online mode at som.iitmandi.ac.in. The application deadline is May 19, 2025.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for this course, one should have passed 12th (or equivalent) with a minimum of 75% marks (65% for SC/ST/PwD). They must have studied Mathematics and English in class 12th (or equivalent) level. The applicants must have appeared in the JEE (Main) 2025 exam and obtained a Final NTA SCORE for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The Final NTA SCORE for JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 of the applicant must be equal to or higher than the “Category-wise Cut-off NTA Score for writing JEE (Advanced) - 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech.)” mentioned in the JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 Scorecard 2025.

Important dates

The online Application Form begins at 9 AM, April 28, 2025

Last Date of Online Application: 5 PM, May 19, 2025

Declaration Date of Shortlisted Candidates: May 29, 2025

Start Date of Personal Interview: June 11, 2025

Declaration of Admission Results: June 30, 2025

Last date for fee submission for securing the seat: July 07, 2025

Declaration of waiting list (if needed): July 09, 2025

Last date for fee submission for securing the seat (waiting list): July 11, 2025

Reporting Date at IIT Mandi: July 25, 2025

How to apply?

Candidates are required to submit their application forms by visiting the official website, som.iitmandi.ac.in.

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form.

Fill out the application form, pay fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Apply Online

Application Fee