IIT JAM 2025 exam schedule released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in; registration to begin on September 3

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025. All those who are preparing for IIT JAM 2025 can download the datesheet from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, IIT JAM 2025 exam will be conducted on February 2 for admission to postgraduate programmes at various colleges. The candidates will be able to download IIT JAM 2025 admit cards one week before the commencement of the exam. However, the date for releasing the admit card is not yet shared by the institute. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

When will IIT JAM 2025 registration process be started?

The online application process for JAM 2025 will be commenced on September 3 and will continue till October 11. Candidates will be able to register themselves through the JAM online application processing system (JOAPS) available via the candidate portal button on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

When submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay a registration fee. Candidates belonging to the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, persons with disabilities, and female category will have to pay Rs. 900 for one test paper while all other candidates need to pay Rs. 1,800. For two test papers, the application fee is Rs. 1,250 for the reserved category (scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, persons with disabilities, and female) and Rs. 2,500 for all categories.

What is IIT JAM?

The full form of JAM is the Joint Admission Test which is a common admission test for admission into Master of Science, and other postgraduate science programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Every year, it is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.