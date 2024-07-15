Monday, July 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. IIT JAM 2025 exam schedule released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in; registration to begin on September 3

IIT JAM 2025 exam schedule released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in; registration to begin on September 3

IIT JAM 2025 exam schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. Candidates who are preparing for IIT JAM 2025 for admission to their desired master's programme can download the datesheet from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2024 13:55 IST
IIT JAM 2025 exam schedule released
Image Source : FILE IIT JAM 2025 exam schedule released

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025. All those who are preparing for IIT JAM 2025 can download the datesheet from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, IIT JAM 2025 exam will be conducted on February 2 for admission to postgraduate programmes at various colleges. The candidates will be able to download IIT JAM 2025 admit cards one week before the commencement of the exam. However, the date for releasing the admit card is not yet shared by the institute. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. 

When will IIT JAM 2025 registration process be started?

The online application process for JAM 2025 will be commenced on September 3 and will continue till October 11. Candidates will be able to register themselves through the JAM online application processing system (JOAPS) available via the candidate portal button on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

When submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to pay a registration fee. Candidates belonging to the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, persons with disabilities, and female category will have to pay Rs. 900 for one test paper while all other candidates need to pay Rs. 1,800. For two test papers, the application fee is Rs. 1,250 for the reserved category (scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, persons with disabilities, and female) and Rs. 2,500 for all categories.

What is IIT JAM?

The full form of JAM is the Joint Admission Test which is a common admission test for admission into Master of Science, and other postgraduate science programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Every year, it is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement