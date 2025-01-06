IIT JAM 2025 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/IITJAM IIT JAM 2025 admit card released

IIT JAM 2025 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology,(IIT), Delhi has released the admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) on its official website. Candidates who applied for the IIT JAM 2025 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) admit cards are available on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

According to the schedule, The admission test will be conducted on February 2, 2024, for admission to various courses including M.Sc. M.Sc. Tech, MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech.Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D. and M.Sc.-Ph.D. dual degree. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple select questions and numerical answer-type questions.

IIT JAM 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'IIT JAM 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your enrollment id/email address, password, captcha and click on 'login'

IIT JAM 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save IIT JAM 2025 admit card for future reference

IIT JAM 2025 admit card direct download link

What after qualifying JAM 2025?

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025. JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. JAM 2025 Scores will be used for admission to over 2000 seats in IISc and several NITs and CFTIs through CCMN counselling.