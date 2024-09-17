IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024 schedule released, registrations from October 1

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024 schedule released

IISc Bangalore Phd Admission 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released a mid-year admission notice for Ph.D. programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Interested individuals can register themselves for admission to regular programmes and external registration programmes from October 1. The registration process can be completed at the official web portal.

As per the official schedule, the last date for submitting the online application is October 24. The candidates can submit hard copies of the application and other relevant documents for ERP by October 30. The interviews will be conducted between November 18 and 20 and the classes will start from January 1st.

Who is eligible?

Candidates possessing a minimum of second-class or equivalent degrees are eligible to apply. The candidate should have also a valid GATE score/GPAT/NET JRF/other National entrance test passing certificate/score card valid as on January 1. Applicants who have qualified in the Joint Graduate Entrance Examination for Biology and Interdisciplinary Life Sciences-2024 (JGEEBILS) are also eligible to apply.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the National Entrance Test and/or the qualifying degree. The final selection of the candidate will be based on their performance in the interview (in some of the departments, an aptitude test/preliminary interview will precede the final Interview).

Documents Required at the time of registration

Passport photo image file

Signature image file

Category certificate as PDF file for applicants in the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS categories

Relevant certificates as PDF filefor applicants in PwD and KM categories

Details of your 10th and 12th standard schooling,marks and key subjects.

Details of all under-graduate degrees, post-graduate degrees, and diplomas

Details of all national entrance tests that you have taken, including roll number, rank, score, paper, etc., as relevant. These include: GATE, GPAT, NET JRF, Joint CSIR-UGC NET for JRF, UGC-NET for JRF, DBT JRF, ICMR JRF, JEST, NBHM and INSPIRE.

Details of research publications that you have co-authored, conferences and workshops you have attended, and any other awards and certifications you have secured.

List of departments/disciplines that you are interested in applying to for each degree programme.

Application Fee