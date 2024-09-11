IGNOU TEE December 2024: Registration begins at ignou.ac.in, here's how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU TEE December 2024 Registration begins

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration procedure for the Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024 exam form for the December session. Interested individuals can register for the IGNOU TEE December 2024 examination form for online and open distance learning programmes on the official website, exam.ignou.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is October 15. After that, the candidates will be charged a late fee of Rs. 100/-.

As per the notification released by the IGNOU, the December 2024 term-end exams for both ODL and online programmes will be conducted from December 2, 2024. The online application procedure includes the submission of exam forms, projects, and practical exams. The candidates are advised to read all instructions and guidelines before submitting their applications for a smooth submission process.

The official notice reads, 'The December, 2024 Term-end Examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes (Pen & Paper & CBT Mode) is likely to commence from 02nd December, 2024 onwards. Online link for submission of the examination form (TEE, PROJECTS SUBMISSION & PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS) by the eligible students for December, 2024 Term-end Examination is also open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines provided.'

How to register?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, exam.ignou.ac.in

Click on the 'IGNOU December TEE 2024 registration link'

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fees