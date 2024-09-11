IGNOU TEE December 2024: Registration begins at ignou.ac.in, here's how to apply, fee and more

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration procedure for the Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024 exam form for the December session. Interested individuals can register for the IGNOU TEE December 2024 examination form for online and open distance learning programmes on the official website, exam.ignou.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is October 15. After that, the candidates will be charged a late fee of Rs. 100/-.
As per the notification released by the IGNOU, the December 2024 term-end exams for both ODL and online programmes will be conducted from December 2, 2024. The online application procedure includes the submission of exam forms, projects, and practical exams. The candidates are advised to read all instructions and guidelines before submitting their applications for a smooth submission process.
The official notice reads, 'The December, 2024 Term-end Examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes (Pen & Paper & CBT Mode) is likely to commence from 02nd December, 2024 onwards. Online link for submission of the examination form (TEE, PROJECTS SUBMISSION & PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS) by the eligible students for December, 2024 Term-end Examination is also open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines provided.'
How to register?
- Visit the official website of IGNOU, exam.ignou.ac.in
- Click on the 'IGNOU December TEE 2024 registration link'
- Register yourself by providing essential details
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Application Fees
- 9th September 2024 to 15th October 2024 (upto 6 PM) (Online): Rs. 200/- per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses)
- 16th October 2024 to 31st October, 2024 (upto 6 PM) (Online): Rs. 200/- per course. (Theory courses and practical/lab courses) Rs. 200/- per course with a Late fee of Rs.1100/-