IGNOU Admission 2025: July session registrations begin for online and ODL programmes, how to apply IGNOU has started the registration procedure for the online and ODL programmes. Those who are interested in applying for admission to distance learning programmes can do so by visiting the official website. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration procedure for the Online Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the July session. All those who are interested in enrolling for admission to distance learning programmes can do so by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online programmes, apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit admission is July 15. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

In order to apply for the IGNOU distance learning programmes, the candidates are required to create a DEB ID (Distance Education Bureau ID). This ID ensures that students are properly registered in higher education institutions as per the guidelines of the UGC. Eligible candidates can also apply for the scholarships by registering at the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

IGNOU Admission 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Complete Registration process (which creates ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ for you).

Your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ is informed through SMS and email.

Re-login to the system using your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password.’

Fill Admission Form online.

Upload your recent passport-size Photograph (maximum size 100KB in JPG format).

Upload your specimen signature (maximum size 100KB in JPG format).

Upload scanned copies of the relevant documents (maximum size 200KB each document in JPG/PDF format).

Read the instructions and declaration carefully by clicking the ‘Declaration’ box.

Preview your data and confirm details.

Make payment of the fee through Credit/Debit card/Net Banking.

Payment confirmation message is sent to you through SMS and email.

Press the Next button to see the form preview.

After the final submission of the online application form, you may download the filled-in application form and keep a printout for your record.

Direct link to apply online

IGNOU Admission 2025: Fees