ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates out for foundation, intermediate, and final courses, check schedule

ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the June 2025 exam dates for the certified management accountant (CMA) exam. According to the schedule, CMA June 2025 exams for intermediate and final courses are scheduled from June 11 to 18. The CMA June 2025 foundation exam will be conducted on June 14.

The CMA June Foundation 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held offline and consist of 50 multiple-choice questions, and it will carry 100 marks. The results will be announced on July 8.