Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates out for foundation, intermediate, and final courses, check schedule

ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates out for foundation, intermediate, and final courses, check schedule

ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates have been announced by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). Candidates who registered themseleves for the upcoming certified management accountant (CMA) exam. can download the exam schedule from the official website, icmai.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 10:29 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 10:29 IST
ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates out
Image Source : FILE ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates out

ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam dates: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the June 2025 exam dates for the certified management accountant (CMA) exam. According to the schedule, CMA June 2025 exams for intermediate and final courses are scheduled from June 11 to 18. The CMA June 2025 foundation exam will be conducted on June 14. 

The CMA June Foundation 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held offline and consist of 50 multiple-choice questions, and it will carry 100 marks. The results will be announced on July 8. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement