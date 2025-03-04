ICAI CA January Result 2025 announced for intermediate and foundation courses, direct link here ICAI CA Result 2025 for intermediate and foundation courses have been announced. Candidates who appeared in the aforementioned exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check direct link here.

ICAI CA Result 2025 announced: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has finally announced the results for the CA foundation and intermediate examinations for the January 2025 session. Candidates who appeared in the ICAI CA January 2025 session exam for Intermediate and foundation courses can download their scorecards from the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exams on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025 and the Inter January 2025 exams on January 11, 13, 15, 17, and 19. To qualify for the CA foundation exam, candidates must score at least 40% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50% in all four papers. For the Intermediate course, the candidates are required to secure minimum marks in each group separately. In groups 1, and 2 section candidates need to score a minimum of 150 out of each section comprising 300 marks.

How to download ICAI CA January 2025 results?

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'ICAI CA January 2025 results for intermediate, foundation courses'

It will redirect you to the new page.

Now, enter your credentials, and submit.

ICAI CA January 2025 results for intermediate and foundation courses will appear.

Download and save ICAI CA January 2025 results for future reference.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Result for Inter and foundation courses