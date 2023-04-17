ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2023 for May session OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Inter, Final May Admit Card 2023 released

CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Intermediate and CA Final Admit Card 2023 for May session today, April 17. Candidates can download the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Admit Card for May 2023 session through the official website-- eservices.icai.org. In order to download the CA Inter, CA Final May Admit Card 2023, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth.

The CA Inter May 2023 exam will be held on May 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. The CA Final May 2023 exam will be held on May 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours in the afternoon session starting at 2 PM and ending at 5 PM.

CA Inter, CA Final May 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card for CA Intermediate and Final Exams May 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the "Admit Card" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the desired course from the drop-down menu - Intermediate or Final.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit it and CA Inter, CA Final May 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: CA Inter, CA Final Admit Card May 2023