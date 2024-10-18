ICAI CA final admit card 2024 released, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : ICAI/PIXABAY ICAI CA final admit card 2024 released

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA November 2024 final exam. Candidates who are eligible to appear in this exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. ICAI CA final admit card 2024 is accessible at icai.org.

CA final November 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 3 to 13, in an offline mode. Candidates can download their call letters using their login credentials on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their call letters.

ICAI CA final admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org

Navigate the link to the 'ICAI CA final admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your login ID and password

ICAI CA final admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save ICAI CA final admit card 2024 for future reference

Details on ICAI CA final admit card 2024

Candidates can check the following details on their ICAI CA final admit card 2024. In case of any discrepancies, they can contact the exam authorities for rectification.

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s roll number

Candidate’s signature and photograph

Registration number

CA final exam centre details

Group appearing for CA final (1 or 2 or both)

Candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to carry a printout of their admit card along with a valid identity. No candidate will be entertained without admit cards. Candidates have been advised to read all the details carefully before appearing for the exam.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the date of the CA final exam?

CA final exam will be conducted from November 3 to November 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was to be held from November 1 to November 11, 2024, which got postponed due to Diwali.

2. How can I download CA Final Admit Card November 2024?

Candidates can download their CA Final Admit Card 2024 from the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, using their registration ID and password.

3. What is CA Final Exam 2024?

CA final is the final and last course of the Chartered Accountancy. This exam is conducted by ICAI to assess the candidate's training and skills in Chartered Accountancy.