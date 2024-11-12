HP TET 2024 admit card out, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : HPBSE HP TET 2024 admit card out

HP TET 2024 admit card: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBSE) has released the admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024. All those who applied for the HP TET 2024 exam can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the HP TET admit card 2024 can be accessed at hpbose.org.

According to the schedule, the HP TET 2024 exam will be conducted on November 15, 17, 24, and 26 at various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the said exam are required to carry a valid photo ID such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license along with their admit card on the exam date.

Candidates have been advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card before appearing in the exam. Candidates can access their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

HP TET 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Navigate the link to the 'HP TET 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide essential credentials

HP TET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save HP TET 2024 admit card for future reference

HP TET 2024 admit card: Details on admit card

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to check the following details on their admit cards. In case of any error, they can contact the respective official authority for rectification immediately.

Personal information: Candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, and signature.

Exam details: Date, time of the exam, along with the subject for which candidate is appearing

Exam centre details

Exam day guidelines

HP TET 2024: Exam Pattern

The HP TET 2024 exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will include two papers. Each paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be based on child development and pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, environmental science, and mathematics. There will be 1 mark for each correct answer and no negative marking for incorrect answers.

