Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 dates revised, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Haryana NEET UG Round 2 counselling dates revised

The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has revised Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling dates. According to the new schedule, the candidates can now register themselves for the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 round 2 counselling by September 21 through the official web portal, uhsrugcounselling.com. No candidate will be allowed to apply for the counselling dates after that.

To register for the Haryana NEETUG 2024 counselling, the candidates are required to apply through online mode. While submitting the online applications, the candidates must also pay an application fee. As per the schedule, the candidates from the scheduled caste (SC) and backwards Class (BC) categories from Haryana are required to pay Rs. 1,000 and the Non-Resident Indian candidates will have to pay Rs. 10,000/-.

Important dates:

As per the official schedule, the fresh registrations on the online web portal, editing if any, submission of choice, and choice locking can be done between September 11 and 21. The provisional seat allocation results will be released on September 23. After that, the candidates will have a chance to submit grievances on the provisional list on the same day.

The online deposition of tuition fees only through the admission web portal can be done between September 23 and 27. The document verification of provisionally allotted candidates who have paid the requisite tuition fee online will be done between September 28 and October 1. The link to the provisional admission letter after successful document verification will remain active between September 29 and October 5. The last date for joining the allotted institute is October 5.

Seat Matrix

According to the tentative seat matrix, there will be a total of 1,214 seats available for Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses for the second round of counselling. Candidates can check the institute-wise Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling seat matrix below.