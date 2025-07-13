GGSIPU admissions 2025: IP University invites applications for International Dual Degree Programmes Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi, has invited application for admission to the Dual-degree Master of Science program in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Krakow, Poland. Check details here.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi, has invited applications for admission to the Dual-degree Master of Science programme in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Kraków, Poland. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online mode. Applications can be filled by visiting the official IPU website -- ipu.ac.in.

The programme is a dual degree course, with one degree from GGSIPU, India, and the other from AGH University of Krakow, Poland. The programme duration is four semesters; delivery will commence from October 2025; the programme fee will be equivalent to the MBA programme fee at GGSIPU for existing programmes. The programme plan is as follows: The first two semesters will be held in Kraków, Poland, and the third and fourth semesters will be conducted in New Delhi. The final term will focus on internship and industry immersion.



Who is eligible?

Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% Marks and with at least one course in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Operations Research at the Graduation Level.

Selection Criteria

Admission to the Master of Science (Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing) programme shall be on merit based on marks at Graduation Level and performance in the interview. The University may decide the number of eligible students to be called for an interview based on the number of seats available. The interview shall consider the candidate's academic background, domain-specific knowledge, the candidate's suitability and overall personality, and Basic knowledge and aptitude for the programme. '

Fee for the Programmes:

Tuition Fee (Per Annum): Rs 1,76,000

University’s Charges (Per Annum): Rs 20,000

Alumni Contribution Fund (One Time Non – Non-Refundable): 0

Examination Fee (Per Annum): Rs 3,000

Innovation and Incubation Fee (Per Annum): Rs 500

Development and Infrastructural Charges: Rs 10,000

