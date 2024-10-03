GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today - how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today, October 3.

GATE 2025 registration: The online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) without a late fee will end today, October 3. All those who have not submitted their online applications yet can do so through the online mode at the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications with a late fee by October 7. Earlier, the deadline for application submission without a late fee was September 26. However, it was extended due to multiple requests from applicants.

The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various test centres nationwide, with two shifts each day. In due course, candidates will get the admit card release and other information on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are studying in the final year or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - There is no age bar

How to apply?

Application for GATE 2025 must be submitted ONLINE on website (https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in) by paying the required application fees. The photograph, signature, category certificate (SC/ ST/ PwD) and/or Dyslexic certificates, wherever applicable, must be uploaded during the online application. Candidates must enter the valid photo identity (ID) number specified in any one of the following IDs: Aadhaar UID (preferable), Aadhaar Virtual ID, Government-issued ID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving

License.

Application Fee

Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD* candidates: Rs. 900/- (Regular Period); 1400 (Extended Period)

All other candidates including foreign nationals: Rs. 1800/- (Regular Period); Rs. 2300 (Extended Period)