GATE 2025 registration without late fee ends today - how to apply, fee, and more

GATE 2025 registration: The online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) without a late fee will end today, October 3. All those who have not submitted their online applications yet can do so through the online mode at the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications with a late fee by October 7. Earlier, the deadline for application submission without a late fee was September 26. However, it was extended due to multiple requests from applicants.
The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various test centres nationwide, with two shifts each day. In due course, candidates will get the admit card release and other information on the official website.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates who are studying in the final year or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply.
Age Limit - There is no age bar
How to apply?
Application for GATE 2025 must be submitted ONLINE on website (https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in) by paying the required application fees. The photograph, signature, category certificate (SC/ ST/ PwD) and/or Dyslexic certificates, wherever applicable, must be uploaded during the online application. Candidates must enter the valid photo identity (ID) number specified in any one of the following IDs: Aadhaar UID (preferable), Aadhaar Virtual ID, Government-issued ID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving
License.
Application Fee
- Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD* candidates: Rs. 900/- (Regular Period); 1400 (Extended Period)
- All other candidates including foreign nationals: Rs. 1800/- (Regular Period); Rs. 2300 (Extended Period)
- Address for Communication (including PIN code)
- Eligibility degree details
- College name and address with PIN code
- Choice of GATE test paper(s)
- Choice(s) of GATE examination cities
- High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified
- Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified
- A scanned copy of a valid photo Identity Document (ID) (The same ID, in original, MUST be carried to the examination hall)
- Scanned copy of Category (SC/ ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format
- Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format
- Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format
- Net-banking/ debit card/ credit card/ UPI details for fee payment