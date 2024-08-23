GATE 2025 registration begins tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in; here's how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 registration begins tomorrow, August 24.

GATE 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will active the online registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 tomorrow, August 24. Candidates who wish to appear in the GATE 2025 exam can register themselves on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, once the window is activated. According to the official schedule, GATE 2025 registration without a late fee will end on September 26, 2024. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms along with the late fee by October 7.

Exam Date

GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two sessions. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be conducted as a computer-based test. There will be a total of 30 test papers. GATE 2025 test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

How to fill application form?

The candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to submit application forms.

Go to the official website,gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Register yourself and proceed with the application form

Upload photograph, signature and other documents and category certificate (SC/ ST/ PwD) and/or Dyslexic certificate as applicable.

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

Check the Status of the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents Required

• High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified

• Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified

• Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID) (The same ID, in original, MUST be carried to the examination hall)

• Scanned copy of Category (SC/ ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format

• Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format

• Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format

• Scanned copy of valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/passport/PAN card/voter ID/Driving License.

• The photo ID must have name, date of birth of the candidate and unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in original to the exam hall for verification.

Fee