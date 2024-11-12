GATE 2025: Exam dates revised at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check schedule

GATE 2025: Time Table
|Date
|Forenoon Shift (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
|Afternoon Shift (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
|Feb 1, 2025
|CS1, AG, MA
|CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN
|Feb 2, 2025
|ME, PE, AR
|EE
|Feb 15, 2025
|CY, AE, DA, ES, PI
|EC, GE, XH, BM, EY
|Feb 16, 2025
|CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT
|CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN
GATE 2025 Exam PatternGATE 2024 will be a computer-based test. The language of the exam will be English. The candidates will have three hours to complete the exam. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions format, multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) format.
Negative Marking will be implemented
For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be a negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions. There is no partial marking in MSQ.