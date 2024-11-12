Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
GATE 2025: Exam dates revised at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check schedule

GATE 2025 Exam dates have been revised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. Candidates who applied for GATE 2025 can download their exam schedule by visiting the official website of GATE, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 17:11 IST
GATE 2025 exam dates revised
Image Source : FILE GATE 2025 exam dates revised

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has revised the exam schedule of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
 
According to the official schedule, GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 in two shifts at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - forenoon and afternoon. The forenoon session will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be conducted for 30 papers.  

GATE 2025: Time Table 

Date Forenoon Shift (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) Afternoon Shift (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
Feb 1, 2025 CS1, AG, MA CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN
Feb 2, 2025 ME, PE, AR EE
Feb 15, 2025 CY, AE, DA, ES, PI EC, GE, XH, BM, EY
Feb 16, 2025 CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN

When will GATE 2025 admit cards be released?

GATE 2025 admit card will be released one week prior to the exam. The exact date of releasing GATE 2025 exam admit cards will be communicated in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

GATE 2025 Exam Pattern

GATE 2024 will be a computer-based test. The language of the exam will be English. The candidates will have three hours to complete the exam. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions format, multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) format.

Negative Marking will be implemented

For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be a negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions. There is no partial marking in MSQ.

