GATE 2025: Exam dates revised at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check schedule

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has revised the exam schedule of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 in two shifts at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - forenoon and afternoon. The forenoon session will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be conducted for 30 papers.

GATE 2025: Time Table

Date Forenoon Shift (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) Afternoon Shift (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm) Feb 1, 2025 CS1, AG, MA CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN Feb 2, 2025 ME, PE, AR EE Feb 15, 2025 CY, AE, DA, ES, PI EC, GE, XH, BM, EY Feb 16, 2025 CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN

When will GATE 2025 admit cards be released?

GATE 2025 admit card will be released one week prior to the exam. The exact date of releasing GATE 2025 exam admit cards will be communicated in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.