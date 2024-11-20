GATE 2025 application form correction window opens for PwD candidates; here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2025 application form correction window opens

GATE 2025 application form: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has extended the correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 for PwD applicants. According to the revised schedule, the window will remain open till November 22. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, goaps.iitr.ac.in.

Notably, the last date for submission of GATE 2025 modified applications is today, November 20. All other category candidates have been advised to submit the GATE 2025 application form along with the correction fee within the timeline. After the closure of window, no application will be considered.

In order to submit the application forms, the candidates are required to login using their email address or email ID and password. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to submit their application forms.

GATE 2025 application form: Correction Process

Visit the official website of GATE, goaps.iitr.ac.in

Login on the candidate's dashboard

GATE 2025 application form will appear on the screen

Modify the application form, pay the prescribed fee and submit

Take a printout of the finally submitted application form for future reference

GATE 2025 application correction window

What's next?

All the applications will be scrutinized for the accuracy of the data, which includes uploaded supporting documents, clarity of the photograph and signature. If everything is found to be in order, the application will be accepted. Otherwise, the defects in the application will be marked and intimated to the candidate by email or SMS for rectification within a stipulated time frame. The status of an application will be updated after scrutiny by the respective zonal GATE offices. The current status of the candidate’s application can be checked anytime by logging into the GATE 2025 account.

GATE 2025 Exam Date

The GATE 2025 exam will be conducted from February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in the first week of January. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.