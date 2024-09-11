DU UG Admission 2024: Third seat allocation result announced at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU UG Admission 2024 process underway

The University of Delhi University (DU) has announced the third seat allocation result today for admission to various undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-2025. Students who participated in the admission procedure can check their seat allotment on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

In order to download DU UG third seat allotment result, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as application number, password and other details on the login page. Candidates can download DU UG Admission 2024 3rd allocation result by following the easy steps given below.

How to download DU UG Admission 2024 3rd allocation result?

Visit the official website of DU, ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'DU UG Admission 2024 3rd allocation result'

Enter your CUET UG application number and password

DU UG Admission 2024 3rd allocation result will appear on the screen

Check and download results for future reference

As per the official announcement of the DU, candidates can accept their allotted seats under the third round between September 11 and September 13 till 4:59 pm. After that, the respective college will verify the details provided by the candidates under the third merit list by September 14. The candidates will have to pay their admission fees by September 15. The university may announce the DU spot admission round for the vacant UG seats after the third allotment.

The university has allocated seats in the third round based on the candidates' data received through mid-entry windows. Those who could not apply during phase 1 or phase 2 were able to participate in the mid-entry round between September 7 and 9. Candidates who were rejected in the first two rounds due to wrong mapping of subjects and non-fulfilment of eligibility were also able to correct subject-mapping and edit preferences.