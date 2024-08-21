DU UG admission 2024: 50 per cent undergraduate seats occupied; know procedure

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG admission 2024

The University of Delhi (DU), is accepting applications for admission to various undergraduate programs in its different colleges. As per the information received, 50 per cent of the seats have been filled in the first phase under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at Delhi University. Students who have not yet submitted their applications can do so by August 20.

Keeping in mind the vacant seats in many colleges, the varsity has allotted 97,387 seats which is more than 35 per cent of the prescribed number, of which, 83,678 seats have been occupied in the first round. According to the DU, a total of 11,224 students have confirmed their seats. A total of 27,613 students have opted for the upgrade option after paying the admission fee.

According to the official statement released on August 20, more than 46,000 seats have been secured by the students in the first round of the admission process. 75 per cent of seats in major subjects have been filled in many colleges on the North campus.

DU UG Admission 2024 Schedule

The last date for fee payment under the first counselling in DU is August 21. After completion of the first round admission procedure, the varsity will release the list of vacant seats on August 22. Students will be allowed to re-arrange college and course preferences till August 23 at 4:59 pm. The second list of seat allotment will be released on August 25. The admission procedure will begin on August 26 and candidates will be able to accept the seat till August 27. Candidates' applications will be accepted till August 29. Students have to confirm their admission by paying the fee by August 30.

Additionally, Colleges have started preparing for the orientation program along with admission. Many colleges are preparing to do it in both offline and online roles. The varsity is set to begin the classes for the new academic session on August 29.