Delhi University Admission 2024: Round 1 CSAS allocation merit list released; direct link here

Delhi University Admission 2024: The University of Delhi has finally released the first merit list of the first round of CSAS 2024 today, August 16. Candidates registered for this admission procedure can download Phase 1 allocation list on the official website of DU, du.ac.in or the admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Those who have secured a seat in this DU admissions 2024 CSAS 1st allocation round are required to accept their allocated seat within two days. The facility will remain available from August 16 to 18. In the first round of the seat allocations, 71,600 seats were sanctioned, for which, 1,72, 18, and 187 preferences were received. During the allocation process, a total of 5,68,20,017 unique cutoffs and ranks were considered to determine the final placements.

As per the official figures, a total of 97,387 candidates have received an allocation in round 1, of which, 52,838 are girls, 44,549 are boys, 243 are orphans, and 1339 are single girl children. This excludes allocation to performance-based programs and supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, sports and ward, and Christian candidates. Most of the allocations have been done in the B.com (H) programmes.

The official notice reads, 'The University of Delhi has announced the first round of allocations to the undergraduate programmes in various colleges on Friday, August 16, for the academic session 2024-25. This year, the university will be admitting candidates to 69 colleges/departments/centres on approximately 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary). There are 1559 program+college combinations on which the admissions will be done.'

What's next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in round 1 are advised to log in on their dashboard and accept the allocation till 4.59 pm, Sunday, August 18. They also need to submit their fees by 4.59 pm, Wednesday, August 21. Only candidates who will make payments will be able to opt for the 'upgrade' for the subsequent rounds. The candidates are required to visit the official website of DU for more updates.

New feature updated

The University has added another feature to the dashboard of all candidates through which every candidate will be able to see the details of the cut-offs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat as per the category and quota. The varsity will display the common rank, program-specific CUET score and cut-off score for all the programs to which a candidate has applied. Allocations will be based on the unique common rank, therefore having the same score as the cut-off does not guarantee admission. Candidates should note that candidates with the same programme-specific CUET scores may have different ranks. The common rank is determined by applying the tie-breaking rules.