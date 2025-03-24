CUET UG 2025 registration closes today; how to apply, fee, and more CUET UG 2025 registration window will be closed today, March 24. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. Check how to apply, fee, and other details.

CUET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration today, March 24. Candidates who have not registered for the entrance exam can do so through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in before 11.50 pm. The laste for remitting the application fee is March 25. However, the CUET UG 2025 application correction window will remain available between March 26 and 28.

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted between March 8 and June 1. It will cover 37 subjects (13 languages + 23 domain-specific subjects + 01 General Aptitude Test).

How to apply?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CUET UG 2025 registration link'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration procedure, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form, upload a document, pay the fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the CUET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Category Up to 03 Subjects For each Additional Subject General (UR) Rs 1000/- Rs 400/- OBC)- (NCL) Rs 900/- Rs 375/- (each) SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender Rs 800/- Rs 350/- (each) Centres outside India Rs 4500/- Rs 1800/- (each)

About the exam:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores will be used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities for Academic session 2025-26. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single Examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities. The list of Central Universities/Participating Universities may be seen at https://cuet.nta.nic.in.