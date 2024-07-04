CTET July 2024 admit card to be out soon on ctet.nic.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET July 2024 admit card soon

CTET July 2024 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET July 2024 admit cards. However, there is still no update from the official authorities on the hall tickets. Candidates can download their CTET 2024 July 2024 hall tickets from the official website, once released.

The board has already released the CTET 2024 city intimation slip. Candidates appearing in the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for July 7 can check their exam city on their city intimation slip. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to check the date, time, centre details, instructions, and other details on the admit card.

How to download CTET July 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET July 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide application number, date of birth and other details

CTET July 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CTET July 2024 admit card for future reference

Exam schedule

CTET July 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7 across the country. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am to 12 pm and the second will be held between 12 pm to 4.30 pm. Once the admit card, the candidates will be able to check their name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, time, gender, category, paper opted, centre, medium of exam, photo, signature, and exam guidelines.

Documents Required

The candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with their valid identity proof. They will not be allowed to get entry to the exam centre without admit card.

Exam Pattern

There will be 150 questions in the CTET exam carrying 150 marks. There will be two papers - paper 1 and paper 2 which cover Child Development, Pedagogy, Mathematics, Language 1, Language 2, and Environmental Studies/Science and Mathematics, or Social Sciences. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.