CTET July 2024 admit card released at ctet.nic.in, how to download

CTET July 2024 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit card for the July session exam. All those who registered themselves for CTET July 2024 can download their call letters from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

This year, CTET 2024 will be conducted on July 7 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same now have been uploaded to the official website. In order to download the CTET July 2024 admit card, the candidates are required to download a login with credentials such as application number, and date of birth. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps below.

How to download CTET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit' button

CTET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CTET admit card 2024 for future reference

Paper 1 will be conducted between 2 pm and 4.30 pm whereas paper 2 will be administered from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. CTET 2024 question paper will contain 150 multiple choice questions carrying one mark for each correct answer.

CTET July 2024 admit card download link

Instructions:

Candidates appearing for the CTET July 2024 exam are advised to download their call letters and bring them on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. Candidates are also required to carry their identity proofs along with the call letters on the day of the exam. It is important for candidates to carefully read all the instructions given on the admit card. Candidates can directly download the CTET 2024 admit card by clicking on the link above.