CTET December 2024 exam city slip out, direct link here

CTET December 2024 exam city slips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city slips for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the exam city slips from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, CTET December 2024 exam will be conducted on December 14 at various exam centres. Candidates appearing in the exam can check their exam city in the information slip. Candidates can download CTET December 2024 exam city slip by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CTET December 2024 exam city slip?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'CTET December 2024 exam city slip'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit'

CTET December 2024 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download CTET December 2024 exam city slip and save it for future reference

CTET December 2024 Exam: When will admit cards out?

CTET December 2024 Exam admit cards are expected to be released a few days before the exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth once they are made available on the official website.

Exam Pattern

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Qualifying Marks

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.